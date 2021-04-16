Overview

Dr. Susan Gouge, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ooltewah, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Gouge works at Galen Mountain View Medicine in Ooltewah, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.