Overview

Dr. Sue Cohn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Cohn works at Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Atlantis, FL and Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.