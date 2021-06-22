Dr. Sue Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sue Cohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sue Cohn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dr. Cohn works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Boynton Beach10275 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 709-6760
-
2
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Lake Worth180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 100, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 567-7947Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Wellington1221 S State Road 7 Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 567-9640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohn?
Great Doctor. Expert knowledge and advice. Epidural was done with perfection.
About Dr. Sue Cohn, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1609075316
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of California
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohn works at
Dr. Cohn has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.