Dr. Sue Carpenter, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sue Carpenter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Carpenter works at Atlanta Center for Reproductive Medicine in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Johns Creek, GA and Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlanta Center for Reproductive Medicine
    5909 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 720, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 928-2276
    Johns Creek
    6470 E Johns Xing Ste 200, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 928-2276
    Atlanta-Buckhead
    1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 675, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 928-2276
    Marietta
    711 Canton Rd NE Ste 410, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 928-2276

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Sue Carpenter, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831182658
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Mount Holyoke College
    Undergraduate School

