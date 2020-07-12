See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Summerville, SC
Dr. Sudipta Misra, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sudipta Misra, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They completed their fellowship with University Of California

Dr. Misra works at Atlantic Urology Clinics in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summerville Pediatric Specialists
    295A Midland Pkwy Ste 120, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0846
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center
  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colic Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colic
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Encopresis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hirschsprung's Disease Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pediatric Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sudipta Misra, MD

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1932177052
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California
    • Maimonides Med Center|Maimonides Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sudipta Misra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Misra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Misra works at Atlantic Urology Clinics in Summerville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Misra’s profile.

    Dr. Misra has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

