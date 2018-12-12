Dr. Sudhir Vyakaranam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyakaranam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhir Vyakaranam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudhir Vyakaranam, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
Dr. Vyakaranam works at
Locations
Goshen2257 Karisa Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, would recommend him to anyone with a chronic kidney problem.
About Dr. Sudhir Vyakaranam, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- Male
- 1407019037
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Dr. Vyakaranam works at
Dr. Vyakaranam has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Gout and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vyakaranam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vyakaranam speaks Hindi and Telugu.
