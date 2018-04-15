Dr. Sudhir Thotakura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thotakura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhir Thotakura, MD
Overview
Dr. Sudhir Thotakura, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Denison, TX.
Locations
Texoma Heart Group5026 Pool Rd, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 465-3624
Texoma Heart Group1727 Chuckwa Dr, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (903) 465-3624
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Sudhir Thotakura, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Telugu
- 1730447756
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Thotakura speaks Telugu.
