Overview

Dr. Sudhir Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Nischita Merla MD MPH in Upland, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.