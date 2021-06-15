Overview

Dr. Sudhir Rao, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cadillac, MI. They graduated from University Of Bombay / Goa Medical College and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of Cadillac in Cadillac, MI with other offices in Big Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.