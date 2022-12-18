Dr. Sudhir Manda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhir Manda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudhir Manda, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from Ghandi Medical College, India and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Manda works at
Locations
Arizona Oncology Associates PC
603 N Wilmot Rd Ste 151, Tucson, AZ 85711
(520) 886-0206
Monday8:30am - 5:00pm
Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Friday8:30am - 5:00pm
Saturday8:30am - 5:00pm
Sunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit I've had with your offices have been professional, the office staff are kind and throughout. The medical staff takes time to listen and explains things as they go. The fusion staff are friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Sudhir Manda, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi
- 1164630679
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University, MD
- Ghandi Medical College, India
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
