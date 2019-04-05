Overview

Dr. Sudhir Malik, MB BS is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Malik works at Sudhir Malik, APMC in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.