Dr. Sudhir Lingnurkar, MD

Psychiatry
3 (21)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sudhir Lingnurkar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Lingnurkar works at Comprehensive Counseling Center in Warren, MI with other offices in Madison Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Counseling Center PC
    11885 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 201A, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 558-6000
    Ascension Macomb Oakland Hosp Madison Hg
    27351 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 967-7320
Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Jun 01, 2019
    Dr. Lingnurkar is an awesome psychiatrist. He has always helped me when ever I needed it. He listens to his patients. His staff is so nice and helpful. I never have a problem with the girls on staff. Wait time depends on if the doctor is stuck at the hospital or not helping others. I have had to wait anywhere from 5 minutes to an hour. To me Dr. Lingnurkar is worth the wait.
    Kelly Kipp in Hadley, MI — Jun 01, 2019
    About Dr. Sudhir Lingnurkar, MD

    Psychiatry
    32 years of experience
    English
    1316905102
    Education & Certifications

    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lingnurkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lingnurkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lingnurkar has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lingnurkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lingnurkar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lingnurkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lingnurkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lingnurkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

