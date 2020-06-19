Dr. Sudhir Hansalia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansalia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhir Hansalia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Florida Cancer Affiliates-tampa Bay3611 Little Rd, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 312-4300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been going to Dr. Hansalia for almost 2 years.. He is thorough and precise, I'm the kind of person that normally gets 2-3 opinions, have NOT felt the need with this Dr.
- Hematology
- English
- 1427279611
- U Illinois Coll Med
- Southern Illinois U
- Southern Illinois U
- BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad
- Hematology
Dr. Hansalia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansalia accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansalia has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansalia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansalia.
