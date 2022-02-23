See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Sudhir Diwan, MD

Pain Management
4 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sudhir Diwan, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital

Dr. Diwan works at Park Avenue Spine And Pain in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Spine on Park Avenue
    115 E 57th St Ste 610, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 535-3505
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Back Pain
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Lumbar Decompression (MILD) Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuromodulation Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Sudhir Diwan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    NPI Number
    • 1861402786
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Residency
    • St. Luke's/ Roosevelt Hospital Center, Columbia University
    Internship
    • Sheth Vadilal Sarabhai General Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sudhir Diwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diwan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diwan works at Park Avenue Spine And Pain in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Diwan’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Diwan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diwan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

