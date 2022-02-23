Dr. Sudhir Diwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhir Diwan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudhir Diwan, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital
Dr. Diwan works at
Locations
Advanced Spine on Park Avenue115 E 57th St Ste 610, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 535-3505Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Expert clinician with patient approach to individual care - diagnostic problem solver - who listens, kind, pragmatic and committed to solutions and pain mitigation even if that must be iterative. I was connected to Dr Diwan in an emergency situation of unmanaged post-op surgery. What a gift this man is to anyone who may not have regular way responses to pain medication and well beyond.
About Dr. Sudhir Diwan, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Spanish
- 1861402786
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- St. Luke's/ Roosevelt Hospital Center, Columbia University
- Sheth Vadilal Sarabhai General Hospital
- Pain Medicine
