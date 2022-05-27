Overview

Dr. Sudhir Athni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med



Dr. Athni works at Neurology Of Central Georgia in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Vitamin B Deficiency and Autonomic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.