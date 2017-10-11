Dr. Sudhindra Pudur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pudur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhindra Pudur, MD
Overview
Dr. Sudhindra Pudur, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Renal Hypertension Center
Locations
Renal Hypertension Center635 4th St N Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 201-4968
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Purder, is one of the most outstanding doctors I have ever met.,he'll diagnosis your illness with the quality of a very of skilled and caring human being. He listens to everything that you say and makes you feel that he really cares, he is a soft spoken gentleman that takes the time to give you his undivided attention, and his ability to diagnose and alleviate the sickness in your body is incredible.. I was diagnosed with stags 3 kidney disease and severe hypertension,
About Dr. Sudhindra Pudur, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1831142561
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pudur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pudur accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pudur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pudur works at
Dr. Pudur has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pudur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pudur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pudur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pudur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pudur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.