Overview

Dr. Sudhindra Anegundi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Anegundi works at Gwinnett Surgical Associates in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.