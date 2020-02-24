Dr. Anegundi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudhindra Anegundi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sudhindra Anegundi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Anegundi works at
Locations
Gwinnett Surgical Associates631 Professional Dr Ste 300, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-9977
Northside Hospital - Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-9977Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anegundi performed Emergency abdominal surgery for me. The surgery was very successful. He was wonderful about explaining to my family details about the surgery. His follow-up after surgery was also very patient and kind.
About Dr. Sudhindra Anegundi, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Czech
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
