Dr. Sudhendu Choubey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choubey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhendu Choubey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudhendu Choubey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Radford, VA. They graduated from RAVI SHANKAR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Twin County Regional Hospital.
Dr. Choubey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New River Valley Heart Clinic401 E Main St, Radford, VA 24141 Directions (540) 422-2522
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Twin County Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choubey?
He seems to be one of the only Dr's I've had in this area that goes in as much depth and really digs into your health issues I recommend him so much he is where I sent my adult daughter to
About Dr. Sudhendu Choubey, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1104827088
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital|New York Methodist Hospital
- RAVI SHANKAR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choubey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choubey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choubey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choubey works at
Dr. Choubey has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choubey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Choubey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choubey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choubey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choubey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.