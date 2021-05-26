Overview

Dr. Sudheer Karnati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Karnati works at Sudheer R. Karnati MD PA in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.