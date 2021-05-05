Overview

Dr. Sudharani Nanjaiah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Nanjaiah works at Palmetto Health-USC Family Medicine - Carolina Family Medicine of Sumter in Sumter, SC with other offices in Greensburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.