Dr. Sudharam Idupuganti, MD
Overview
Dr. Sudharam Idupuganti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Locations
Nicholas V Tornatore Mental Health Counselor PC585 Bay Ridge Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 921-1001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
amazing doctor
About Dr. Sudharam Idupuganti, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Idupuganti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Idupuganti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Idupuganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Idupuganti has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Idupuganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Idupuganti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idupuganti.
