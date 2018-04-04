See All Pediatricians in South Richmond Hill, NY
Dr. Sudhanshu Narendra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They completed their residency with Saint Vincent's Hospital

Dr. Narendra works at Sudhanshu Narendra MD in South Richmond Hill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kumar & Narendra MD
    10314 LEFFERTS BLVD, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 843-2244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 04, 2018
    My nephew is a patient of Dr. Narendra, Since new born to present, He is 5 years old and we love her very much also her staff, I referred all my nieces,nephew and my friends she is the best, can't ask for better
    kumar, singh in south ozone pk — Apr 04, 2018
    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1073535043
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Vincent's Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sudhanshu Narendra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narendra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narendra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narendra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narendra works at Sudhanshu Narendra MD in South Richmond Hill, NY. View the full address on Dr. Narendra’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Narendra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narendra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narendra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narendra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

