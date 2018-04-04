Dr. Sudhanshu Narendra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narendra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhanshu Narendra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudhanshu Narendra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They completed their residency with Saint Vincent's Hospital
Dr. Narendra works at
Locations
Kumar & Narendra MD10314 LEFFERTS BLVD, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Directions (718) 843-2244
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My nephew is a patient of Dr. Narendra, Since new born to present, He is 5 years old and we love her very much also her staff, I referred all my nieces,nephew and my friends she is the best, can't ask for better
About Dr. Sudhanshu Narendra, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1073535043
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narendra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narendra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narendra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narendra speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Narendra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narendra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narendra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narendra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.