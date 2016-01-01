See All Vascular Surgeons in Gadsden, AL
Dr. Sudhan Nagarajan, MD

Vascular Surgery
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sudhan Nagarajan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Nagarajan works at CARDIOLOGY CONSULTANTS in Gadsden, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates
    300 Medical Center Dr Ste 401, Gadsden, AL 35903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 456-0226
  2. 2
    Gadsden Regional Medical Center
    1007 Goodyear Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 494-4000
  3. 3
    L. Ted Jones DMD PC
    100 Medical Center Dr Ste 205, Gadsden, AL 35903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 456-0226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gadsden Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Peripheral Artery Catheterization

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sudhan Nagarajan, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053574129
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sudhan Nagarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagarajan works at CARDIOLOGY CONSULTANTS in Gadsden, AL. View the full address on Dr. Nagarajan’s profile.

    Dr. Nagarajan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagarajan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

