Dr. Sudhan Nagarajan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sudhan Nagarajan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates300 Medical Center Dr Ste 401, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 456-0226
Gadsden Regional Medical Center1007 Goodyear Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 494-4000
L. Ted Jones DMD PC100 Medical Center Dr Ste 205, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 456-0226
Hospital Affiliations
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Sudhan Nagarajan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1053574129
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
