Overview

Dr. Sudhakar Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Northwest Florida Community Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Digestive Diseases Center in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.