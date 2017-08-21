Dr. Pangulur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudhakar Pangulur, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sudhakar Pangulur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIT DI NAPOLI II / LA CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.
Great Lakes Gastroenterology Consultants LLC2702 Navarre Ave Ste 106, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 696-5555
Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital2600 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 696-7228
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very thorough and comes across very knowledgeable in his field. A little rough around the edges but provides great care to his patients. He is very meticulous about checking in so that you are following his recommended treatment to get better.
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1871581256
- UNIVERSIT DI NAPOLI II / LA CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA
- Internal Medicine
