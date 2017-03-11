Overview

Dr. Sudhakar Mannam, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Uniontown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Logan Regional Medical Center and Uniontown Hospital.



Dr. Mannam works at Fayette ENT/Allergy PC in Uniontown, PA with other offices in Waynesburg, PA, Cranberry Township, PA and Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.