Dr. Sudha Yalamanchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sudha Yalamanchi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 310, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group8 Salt Creek Ln, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (331) 221-9003
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Respectful and friendly. Educational without being lengthy or over my head.
About Dr. Sudha Yalamanchi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1962722553
Education & Certifications
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yalamanchi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yalamanchi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yalamanchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yalamanchi speaks Hindi and Telugu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yalamanchi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalamanchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yalamanchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yalamanchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.