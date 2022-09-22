See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Elmhurst, IL
Dr. Sudha Yalamanchi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sudha Yalamanchi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Yalamanchi works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 310, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9003
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    8 Salt Creek Ln, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Abnormal Thyroid
Bone Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Abnormal Thyroid
Bone Disorders

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Weight Cycling Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 22, 2022
Respectful and friendly. Educational without being lengthy or over my head.
Kathleen — Sep 22, 2022
Photo: Dr. Sudha Yalamanchi, MD
About Dr. Sudha Yalamanchi, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Telugu
NPI Number
  • 1962722553
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sudha Yalamanchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yalamanchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yalamanchi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yalamanchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yalamanchi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalamanchi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yalamanchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yalamanchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

