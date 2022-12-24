Dr. Sudha Teerdhala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teerdhala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudha Teerdhala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudha Teerdhala, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Tex SW Med Sch
Dr. Teerdhala works at
Locations
-
1
Mesquite4700 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 686-6411Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teerdhala?
Good results delivered quickly and competently.
About Dr. Sudha Teerdhala, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1700828548
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Med Sch
- Evanston Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teerdhala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teerdhala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teerdhala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teerdhala works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Teerdhala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teerdhala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teerdhala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teerdhala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.