Dr. Sudha Rani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudha Rani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Gulbarga University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and Witham Health Services.
Dr. Rani works at
Locations
Lafayette Kidney Care114 Executive Dr Ste A, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is great. She has done so much for my wife and has not given up on her. She also researched all her health records as far back as 2011 at least. One of the few Doctors I believe will go all out for her patients.
About Dr. Sudha Rani, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1811916083
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Bellary Medical College
- Gulbarga University
- Nephrology
