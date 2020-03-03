Dr. Sudha Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudha Nair, MD
Dr. Sudha Nair, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from L T M Med College University Of Bombay Bombay Maharashtra India.
Sudha Nair150 Strafford Ave Ste 210, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 293-6959
Dr. Nair is warm, understanding, professional and extremely knowledgeable about depression and anxiety issues and medications. She was very diligent on finding the right combinations of medications to get me back on my feet and functioning at my very best.
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
- L T M Med College University Of Bombay Bombay Maharashtra India
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.