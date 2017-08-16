Dr. Mukhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudha Mukhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudha Mukhi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Mukhi works at
Locations
-
1
South Bay Hematology & Oncology PC435 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-4545
-
2
Catholic Health111 Beach Dr Fl 2, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 417-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mukhi?
Dr. Mukhi is a kind, compassionate and knowledgable doctor. Strongly recommend her!
About Dr. Sudha Mukhi, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1023188539
Education & Certifications
- MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mukhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukhi has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukhi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.