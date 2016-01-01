Dr. Sudha Gupta-Doshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta-Doshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudha Gupta-Doshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sudha Gupta-Doshi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta-Doshi works at
Locations
Cora E. Braynon Family Health Center200 NW 7th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 Directions (954) 759-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sudha Gupta-Doshi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, Creole and Hindi
- 1205890118
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE

