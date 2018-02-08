Overview

Dr. Sudha Govindarajan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Govindarajan works at Optum - Family Medicine in Montebello, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.