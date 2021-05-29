Dr. Sudha Ganne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudha Ganne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudha Ganne, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Ganne works at
Locations
-
1
Mark C Newman MD PA103 Parker Rd Ste B, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 222-0307
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ganne?
This is my 3rd visit with Dr. Ganne and I really like her. She really listened to me. I am grateful. The office staff is kind and their follow-up is amazing.
About Dr. Sudha Ganne, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1376747618
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganne works at
Dr. Ganne has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ganne speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.