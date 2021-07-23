Overview

Dr. Sudha Cheekati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Cheekati works at Emory At Avalon in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.