Dr. Sudha Bolla, MD
Overview
Dr. Sudha Bolla, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They completed their residency with Brookdale Hospital Med Center
Dr. Bolla works at
Locations
Tufts Medical Center Cancer Center41 Montvale Ave, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 224-5810
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband saw Dr. Bolla for the first time today. I can’t say enough about how wonderful she was to both of us. She never looked at the time, was very compassionate, and listened attentively to our concerns. Her ability to communicate to us in an understandable and direct way is noteworthy. She has made a difference in the lives of my husband and me. We appreciate her concern and care in her profession. Thank you Dr. Bolla.
About Dr. Sudha Bolla, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1861507915
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hospital Med Center
- Brookdale Hospital Med Center
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Bolla works at
