Dr. Sudeshna Mitra, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sudeshna Mitra, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mitra works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tic Disorders
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tic Disorders

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 07, 2018
    Dr Mitra has been so helpful with my daughter. She is very thorough, and really tackles each issue thoughtfully. She has explained things along the way, and answers all my questions. She really spends quality time with me and my daughter. After having some lousy doctors, she is really one of the best we've had in many years!
    Becky in Cleveland, OH — Jul 07, 2018
    About Dr. Sudeshna Mitra, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942329511
    Education & Certifications

    • AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sudeshna Mitra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitra works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mitra’s profile.

    Dr. Mitra has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

