Overview

Dr. Sudeshna Mitra, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mitra works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.