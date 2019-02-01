See All Pediatricians in Asheville, NC
Dr. Sudeshna Dasgupta, MD

Pediatrics
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Sudeshna Dasgupta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Dasgupta works at Integrative Medicine in Asheville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Marquis Diagnostic Imaging
    1000 Centrepark Dr, Asheville, NC 28805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 505-2108

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Insomnia
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Cholesterol Screening
Constipation
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Screening
Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Screening
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Feb 01, 2019
    Dr. Dasgupta is a awesome doctor. You couldn't ask for a more caring doctor. She's been seeing grandson for many years. She has helped us find alternative supplements instead of giving him a bunch of pharmaceutical medication for his autism and fetal alcohol syndrome. He really likes the way that she talks with him and listens to what he says. She had extensive blood work done and has helped us select the best options. Dr. Dasgupta is highly recommended. Well worth the trip to Asheville!
    Sharon Thompson in Brevard, NC — Feb 01, 2019
    About Dr. Sudeshna Dasgupta, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285759068
    Education & Certifications

    • CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sudeshna Dasgupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasgupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dasgupta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dasgupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dasgupta works at Integrative Medicine in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Dasgupta’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasgupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasgupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasgupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasgupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

