Dr. Sudeshna Chatterjee-Paer, MD

Oncology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Sudeshna Chatterjee-Paer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson Coll Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Chatterjee-Paer works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Asplundh Cancer Pavilion
    Asplundh Cancer Pavilion
3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Anemia
Cancer Screening
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Hysterectomy - Open
Oral Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Vulvar Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colporrhaphy
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Endocervical Curettage
Endometrial Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Excision of Cervix
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Kidney Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Meningiomas
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Skin Cancer
Thoracentesis
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvectomy

About Dr. Sudeshna Chatterjee-Paer, MD

  • Oncology
  • English
  • 1962794743
Education & Certifications

  • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
  • Yale New Haven Hosp/Yale U
  • Thomas Jefferson Coll Med
  • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sudeshna Chatterjee-Paer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatterjee-Paer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chatterjee-Paer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chatterjee-Paer works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Willow Grove, PA. View the full address on Dr. Chatterjee-Paer’s profile.

Dr. Chatterjee-Paer has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatterjee-Paer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Chatterjee-Paer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatterjee-Paer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatterjee-Paer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatterjee-Paer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

