Overview

Dr. Sudesh Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Marion General Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at REDDY SUDESH S MD OFFICE in Marion, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.