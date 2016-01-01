Dr. Sudesh Ebenezer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebenezer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudesh Ebenezer, MD
Dr. Sudesh Ebenezer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flint, MI.
Sterling Anesthesia Pllc4800 S Saginaw St, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 732-8336Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hurley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
- Neurosurgery
- English
Dr. Ebenezer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebenezer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebenezer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ebenezer works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebenezer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebenezer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebenezer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebenezer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.