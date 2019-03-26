See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Davis, CA
Dr. Sudershan Singh, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sudershan Singh, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED.

Dr. Singh works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Davis, CA with other offices in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2440 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
AIDS
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Autoimmune Diseases
Breath Testing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Endocarditis
Genetic Counseling Services
Hepatitis
HIV Care
  • View other providers who treat HIV Care
Infections
Infectious Diseases
Lyme Disease
Meningitis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Disease
Respiratory Management
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Syphilis Infections
Tuberculosis
Wound Care and Management
Wound Infection

Ratings & Reviews
Leave a review

Mar 26, 2019
This is the most amazing Doctor I've ever seen. He treats you like he is treating a family member. He truly cares about you. He explains things in away the common person can understand. He listens to you. He really knows his stuff. Which is good for me. Know one else was able to figure my problem out.
Mar 26, 2019
About Dr. Sudershan Singh, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255597571
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Minnesota Medical Center
Residency
  • University of Arizona Medical Center
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
Board Certifications
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sudershan Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
