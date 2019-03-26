Dr. Sudershan Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudershan Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudershan Singh, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 668-2600SaturdayClosed
2
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2440 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This is the most amazing Doctor I've ever seen. He treats you like he is treating a family member. He truly cares about you. He explains things in away the common person can understand. He listens to you. He really knows his stuff. Which is good for me. Know one else was able to figure my problem out.
About Dr. Sudershan Singh, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1255597571
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- University of Arizona Medical Center
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Singh works at
