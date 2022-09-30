See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rockville, MD
Dr. Sudeepa Gupta, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sudeepa Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / MIRAJ MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Gupta works at GABRIEL A BERREBI MC FACP PC in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sudeepa Gupta MD
    15200 Shady Grove Rd Ste 305, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 30, 2022
Dr.Gupta is respectable and always makes sure to ask if I have any questions. Her staff is super friendly and willing to help you with any questions or concerns as well. They do a great job at keeping up with your care.
Em — Sep 30, 2022
About Dr. Sudeepa Gupta, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1134110653
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Prince Geo Hosp Ctr
Medical Education
  • SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / MIRAJ MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sudeepa Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gupta works at GABRIEL A BERREBI MC FACP PC in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

