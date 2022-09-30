Dr. Sudeepa Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudeepa Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Sudeepa Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / MIRAJ MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
Sudeepa Gupta MD15200 Shady Grove Rd Ste 305, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Dr.Gupta is respectable and always makes sure to ask if I have any questions. Her staff is super friendly and willing to help you with any questions or concerns as well. They do a great job at keeping up with your care.
About Dr. Sudeepa Gupta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1134110653
Education & Certifications
- Prince Geo Hosp Ctr
- SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / MIRAJ MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.