Overview

Dr. Sudeep Punia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GGS Med Coll and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center.



Dr. Punia works at IMS Orthopedics in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.