See All Ophthalmologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Sudeep Pramanik, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sudeep Pramanik, MD

Cornea & External Diseases
5 (52)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sudeep Pramanik, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.

Dr. Pramanik works at Johns Hopkins Head & Neck Surgery at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Milton J. Dance, Jr. Head and Neck Center, Baltimore, MD in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Towson, MD and York, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    MidAtlantic Cornea Consultants
    6569 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 616-9952
  2. 2
    Mid Atlantic Cornea Consultants
    40 York Rd Ste 500, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 616-9952
  3. 3
    Mid-Atlantic Cornea Consultants
    1600 6th Ave Ste 119B, York, PA 17403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 650-6148
  4. 4
    Jacques L. Surer Jr. D.o. PC
    1750 5th Ave Ste 301, York, PA 17403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 843-7829

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Memorial
  • WellSpan York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Cataract
Corneal Abrasion
Astigmatism
Cataract
Corneal Abrasion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Epithelial Basement Membrane Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Infections Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Posterior Capsule Clouding Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pramanik?

    Aug 05, 2022
    Cataract Laser Surgery
    Joanne Roberts — Aug 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sudeep Pramanik, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sudeep Pramanik, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pramanik to family and friends

    Dr. Pramanik's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pramanik

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sudeep Pramanik, MD.

    About Dr. Sudeep Pramanik, MD

    Specialties
    • Cornea & External Diseases
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225020159
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sudeep Pramanik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pramanik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pramanik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pramanik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pramanik works at Johns Hopkins Head & Neck Surgery at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Milton J. Dance, Jr. Head and Neck Center, Baltimore, MD in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Towson, MD and York, PA. View the full addresses on Dr. Pramanik’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Pramanik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pramanik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pramanik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pramanik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sudeep Pramanik, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.