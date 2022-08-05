Dr. Sudeep Pramanik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pramanik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudeep Pramanik, MD
Overview
Dr. Sudeep Pramanik, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.
Locations
MidAtlantic Cornea Consultants6569 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21204 Directions (410) 616-9952
Mid Atlantic Cornea Consultants40 York Rd Ste 500, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 616-9952
Mid-Atlantic Cornea Consultants1600 6th Ave Ste 119B, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 650-6148
Jacques L. Surer Jr. D.o. PC1750 5th Ave Ste 301, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 843-7829
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Cataract Laser Surgery
About Dr. Sudeep Pramanik, MD
- Cornea & External Diseases
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1225020159
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Ophthalmology
