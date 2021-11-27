Dr. Sudeep Menachery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menachery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudeep Menachery, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sudeep Menachery, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from St Georges University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Hematology-Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg4501 Empire Ct, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 210-3783
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
This was the most unique first doctor visit I've ever had. I was not tele-visit capable, and the doctor could not come into the office. The workaround was for me to come into the office and use the office tele-visit capability to talk with the doctor. The staff handled that really well, and the visit itself was tremendous. The doctor explained the situation really well and answered all the questions I had. He formed a plan for confirming diagnosis, then followed up with a phone call to home after all steps were complete. In my experience, this was far beyond the norm in involving the patient and showing concern for the patient. We are all lucky to have a doctor like this in our local community.
- Hematology
- English
- 1356371157
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Maryland General Hospital
- St Georges University Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Menachery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menachery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menachery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menachery has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menachery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Menachery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menachery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menachery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menachery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.