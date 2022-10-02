Dr. Sudarshan Doddabele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doddabele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudarshan Doddabele, MD
Dr. Sudarshan Doddabele, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, Newport Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Tennessee Cancer Specialists1415 Old Weisgarber Rd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 934-5800
Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc120 Hospital Dr Ste G50, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (865) 934-5800Wednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
- Newport Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My husband and I have been seeing Dr. Doddabele for about 6 years now and we both think he is an outstanding Doctor. The whole office staff is so wonderful and helpful.
About Dr. Sudarshan Doddabele, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1144332495
- E Tenn State U
- E Tenn State U
- Karnatak Med Coll
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Doddabele has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doddabele accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doddabele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doddabele has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doddabele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Doddabele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doddabele.
