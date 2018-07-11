Dr. Reddi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudama Reddi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudama Reddi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Reddi works at
Locations
UTSW Frisco12500 Dallas Pkwy Fl 1, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (469) 604-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank God for Dr. Reddi - I have been to numerous Physicians for severe pain in my legs and she finally was the ONE that resolved it!! Loved everything about her -my only complaint- probably has nothing to do with her -was that sometime he had to wait over 30 minutes .
About Dr. Sudama Reddi, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1184904583
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddi works at
Dr. Reddi has seen patients for Torticollis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.