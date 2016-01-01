Dr. Sudabeh Moein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudabeh Moein, MD
Dr. Sudabeh Moein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They completed their residency with Harbor UCLA Med Center
Integrative and Holistic Center for Hormone Balancing Inc.2892 Jefferson St, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Directions (760) 434-9500
Sudabeh Moein11956 Bernardo Plaza Dr # 977, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (310) 465-9233
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Westwood
Dr. Moein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moein speaks Persian and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Moein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.