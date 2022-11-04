Overview

Dr. Suchitra Kavety, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Kavety works at Associates For Women's Medicine in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Fayetteville, NY and North Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.