Dr. Suchitra Chandrasekaran, MD
Overview
Dr. Suchitra Chandrasekaran, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Chandrasekaran works at
Locations
1
Primary Care at South Lake Union1959 NE Pacific 3 St Fl SW, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
2
Uw Medicine Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic3823 172nd St NE, Arlington, WA 98223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suchitra Chandrasekaran, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1811197767
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
