Dr. Suchitra Chandrasekaran, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Suchitra Chandrasekaran, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Chandrasekaran works at Primary Care at South Lake Union in Seattle, WA with other offices in Arlington, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Primary Care at South Lake Union
    1959 NE Pacific 3 St Fl SW, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Uw Medicine Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic
    3823 172nd St NE, Arlington, WA 98223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

C-Section
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Newborn Metabolic Screening
C-Section
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Newborn Metabolic Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
C-Section Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

About Dr. Suchitra Chandrasekaran, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811197767
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
